NTA announces fresh exam dates for UGC-NET, other exams

Amid a raging row over alleged irregularities in the conduct of competitive exams, the National Testing Agency (NTA) Friday night, 28 June released fresh dates for cancelled and postponed examinations, announcing the UGC-NET will now be held from 21 August- 4 September.

The University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) was cancelled a day after being conducted on 18 June as the education ministry received inputs that the integrity of the exam was compromised.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said the question paper was leaked on the darknet and circulated on the Telegram app. The matter is being probed by the CBI.

The UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility for the award of Junior Research Fellowship, for appointment of assistant professors and admission to PhD courses.

In a shift from the earlier pattern, the exam was conducted in offline mode this year and on a single day. However, the rescheduled exam will be conducted according to the earlier pattern of Computer Based Test (CBT) spread across a fortnight.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC-NET, which was postponed as a preemptive measure amid the row over alleged irregularities in the conduct of exams, will now be held from 25 July-27 July.