NTA defends answer key challenge fee, says successful objections benefit all candidates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has defended the fee charged for challenging provisional answer keys, saying the mechanism is intended to ensure fairness across examinations and not to generate revenue from candidates.

The clarification came amid concerns that the answer key challenge process is too expensive for students. Candidates appearing for examinations such as JEE Main, NEET and UGC-NET can use the online system to flag answers they believe are incorrect in a provisional key.

In a post on X on Thursday night, the NTA said an accepted challenge benefits every candidate who appeared for the examination, irrespective of how many students raised the objection.

If subject experts find that a challenge is valid, the answer key is revised and the corrected response is applied to the results of all candidates, the agency explained.