Apex court seeks update on reforms to strengthen NTA examination system
Centre directed to detail implementation of Radhakrishnan panel and Nandan Nilekani committee recommendations within three weeks
The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to explain the steps taken to implement proposed reforms in the National Testing Agency, stressing that improvements to the examination system must be institutionalised rather than remain limited to individual tests.
A Bench comprising justices P.S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said the NTA needed adequate infrastructure, trained personnel and advanced technological capabilities to conduct entrance examinations securely and efficiently.
The court asked the secretary concerned to file an affidavit within three weeks detailing the measures adopted to implement the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Committee, as further developed by the Nandan Nilekani-led panel. The affidavit must also provide indicative timelines for the remaining reforms.
The seven-member Radhakrishnan Committee was constituted by the Ministry of Education following allegations of a NEET-UG paper leak. It was tasked with recommending changes to examination procedures, data security protocols and the structure and functioning of the NTA.
The government subsequently formed a high-powered task force headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani to suggest structural reforms in the conduct of competitive examinations. The proposals include the use of technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain to strengthen examination security and integrity.
The Bench observed that the Radhakrishnan Committee had correctly identified the issue as a systemic one requiring institutional solutions. It cautioned that safeguards designed for one examination could lose their effectiveness unless the agency retained expertise and continuously upgraded its processes.
“Our duty is to ensure that there is a vibrant institution that the country can be proud of,” the Bench said, noting that institutional experience could be lost when trained officials were transferred.
Solicitor general Tushar Mehta outlined the safeguards followed from the preparation and printing of NEET question papers until their distribution to candidates. He maintained that the existing system was secure and difficult to breach.
Mehta told the court that multiple moderators were asked to prepare large question banks without knowing which questions would ultimately be selected. The papers were then sent to identified printing facilities operating under CCTV surveillance and Central Industrial Security Force protection.
According to the Centre, the question papers are transported under police escort with GPS tracking and stored in separate bank strong rooms. On the examination day, one set is selected and taken to the centres under security. The packets are opened in the presence of officials and candidates, and the process is recorded on video.
The court, however, pointed out that these safeguards had already been examined by the Radhakrishnan Committee and emphasised the need to build lasting institutional capacity within the NTA.
Referring to the Union Public Service Commission, the Bench said examination bodies develop expertise and institutional memory by repeatedly conducting tests and improving their systems over time. It said the NTA must similarly evolve into a robust and dependable organisation.
The court was hearing a batch of petitions, including one filed by advocate Tanvi Dubey on behalf of the Federation of All India Medical Association. One of the pleas seeks the replacement or restructuring of the NTA with a stronger and more autonomous body to conduct NEET-UG.
The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the allegations relating to the examination paper leak. Following claims that NEET-UG questions were leaked in 2024, the Supreme Court declined to cancel the entire examination but issued directions aimed at preventing future breaches and determining when a public examination should be annulled.
With PTI inputs