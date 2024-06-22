NTA to be reformed by panel headed by former ISRO chief?

Amid the row over irregularities in competitive exams NEET and NET, the education ministry on Saturday, 22 June, notified a seven-member panel headed by former ISRO chief K. Radhakrishnan to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the National Testing Agency (NTA).

"Transparent, tamper-free and zero-error examinations are a commitment. Setting up of the high-level committee of experts is the first of a series of steps to improve the efficiency of the examination process, put an end to all possible malpractices, strengthen data security protocols and overhaul and reform the NTA," union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

"Students' interests and their bright future will always be our government's top priority," he added.

The ministry's notification comes two days after Pradhan announced the setting up of the committee.

The panel will make recommendations on reforms in the mechanism of the examination process, improvement in data security protocols and the structure and functioning of the NTA. It is supposed to submit its report within two months.

The panel also includes former AIIMS Delhi director Randeep Guleria, Central University of Hyderabad vice-chancellor B.J. Rao, professor emeritus in the department of civil engineering at IIT Madras K. Ramamurthy, People Strong co-founder and Karmayogi Bharat board member Pankaj Bansal, IIT Delhi dean of student affairs Aditya Mittal and ministry of education joint secretary Govind Jaiswal.