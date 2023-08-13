Nuh incident: 'Mahapanchayat' by Hindu outfits announces resumption of VHP yatra on Aug 28

A 'mahapanchayat' by Hindu outfits at Pondri village in Haryana's Palwal on Sunday announced that they will "resume" on August 28 the VHP's Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh that was disrupted after communal violence in July.

At the 'Sarva Jatiye Mahapanchayat', participants from Palwal, Gurugram and other nearby places took part, and it was decided that the yatra will resume from Nalhar in Nuh and then pass through Firozpur Jhirka's Jhir and Singar temples in the district.

In Nuh, four battalions of central forces should be deployed permanently, VHP leader from Gurugram Devender Singh said, giving details of the decisions taken at the mahapanchayat.