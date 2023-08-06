Nuh's cow vigilantes drive cattle traders to forsake age-old profession

Residents here are mostly Mewati Muslims, and they feel the GRDs target them due to their identity, not because they love cows.

“We feel it is discrimination against us. The GRD attacks feel as if they are targeting us,” said Afsar Khan.

Cattle traders take loans to buy cattle, and sell them for a profit. The loans are not to be paid back, but are carried forward over generations, and bear no or very low interest. For the traders buffaloes are their only saleable asset that can fetch Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000 depending on its health.

The impact of the GRDs is being felt across Mewat, where one million people live, 70 per cent of them Muslims. Many villages here depend solely on buying and selling cattle as the Muslims are landless and the farms are not as productive. These traders often trace their roots in this trade to 150 years back or longer.