Nurse who recovered from Nipah infection dies of cardiac arrest in West Bengal hospital

A 25-year-old nurse who had earlier recovered from Nipah virus infection died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Barasat, North 24 Parganas district, on Thursday, a West Bengal health department official said.

The nurse, who had been taken off ventilator support at the end of January after testing negative for the virus, suffered from multiple complications following a prolonged period of hospitalisation, the official said.

“She died of cardiac arrest this afternoon. Though she had recovered from Nipah infection, she was suffering from multiple complications,” the official told PTI.

She was among two health workers in the state who had tested positive for Nipah earlier this year. The second patient, a male nurse, has since recovered and returned home, officials said.

A resident of Katwa in Purba Bardhaman district, the nurse had remained in a coma for an extended period, which significantly weakened her immunity.