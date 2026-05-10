Odisha: 4 cops suspended in lynching case as Crime Branch begins probe

At least four police personnel were suspended and two home guards disengaged from service on Sunday, 10 May, hours after the Crime Branch (CB) of Odisha Police began investigating the lynching of a Government Railway Police (GRP) constable by a mob on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on 7 May over allegations that he had attempted to rape a woman.

The Crime Branch took over the investigation a day after chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed Odisha Police to hand over the case, citing the sensitivity of the incident. The matter has drawn further attention after the woman complainant alleged sexual assault and the family of the deceased constable demanded a polygraph test for her.

According to the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police, the suspended personnel include a sub-inspector, an assistant sub-inspector, a member of the Odisha Armed Police Force posted at Balianta police station and a constable attached to a Police Control Room (PCR) vehicle. They were suspended on charges of dereliction of duty.

Two home guards who were part of the PCR van staff were disengaged from service and their parent organisations informed, officials said.

Sources said the suspended personnel were among the first responders at the spot near Ramachandrapur bridge on the Hanspal-Bhingarpur Road, where 32-year-old GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Swain was lynched by a mob after allegations emerged that he had attempted to rape a woman.