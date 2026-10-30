Odisha evacuates over 59,000 as cyclone Arnab triggers widespread flooding

Odisha evacuated 59,028 people, including 3,001 pregnant women, as cyclone Arnab triggered flooding across nine districts

Authorities deployed 313 rescue teams and began airlifting people stranded in inaccessible villages in Ganjam

Flooding disrupted rail services and national highways, while educational institutions in Ganjam and Gajapati were ordered shut until 31 October

Odisha deployed 313 disaster response teams and evacuated 59,028 people as flooding in the aftermath of cyclone Arnab inundated homes, isolated villages and disrupted transport across nine districts, officials said on Thursday.

Rescue operations were concentrated in Ganjam and Gajapati, where heavy rainfall left settlements cut off and made some areas inaccessible to boats. Authorities began airlifting stranded residents, with an Indian Coast Guard helicopter completing its first rescue sortie on Thursday afternoon.

State disaster management minister Suresh Pujari said nine National Disaster Response Force teams, 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force teams and 244 Fire Services teams were engaged in rescue operations. Those evacuated included 3,001 pregnant women and 11,882 residents of Ganjam.

Ganjam accounted for the largest deployment, with 45 ODRAF teams and seven NDRF teams, followed by Gajapati, where 12 ODRAF teams and one NDRF team were operational, Pujari said.

Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Kandhamal were also affected.