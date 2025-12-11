Odisha: Fresh push for peace in riot-scarred Malkangiri

Two senior Odisha ministers travelled to violence-scarred Malkangiri on Thursday, as the state government sought to restore order after days of communal tension between tribal residents and long-settled Bengali families. The district administration, still wary of fresh flare-ups or the circulation of inflammatory rumours, extended its suspension of internet services by a further 12 hours.

Deputy chief minister K.V. Singh Deo and MSME minister Gokulananda Mallick arrived in Malkangiri town in the morning and convened a high-level review meeting with the collector, the ADGP in charge of anti-Naxal operations, the DIG (southern range) and the superintendent of police. The briefing focused on MV-26 village, the epicentre of the recent clashes, where officials noted that no fresh violence had been reported for 60 hours.

The unrest began earlier in the week when a tribal mob from neighbouring Rakhelguda allegedly stormed the Bengali settlement at MV-26 on Sunday and Monday. The attack followed the discovery of the headless body of a tribal woman on the banks of the Poteru river on 4 December. Her severed head, found nearly 15 km away on Wednesday, deepened local anger and suspicion. Tribals believed that a man from MV-26 was responsible for the killing, which they linked to a long-running dispute over sharecropping arrangements.

In response to appeals from district authorities, the home department imposed further restrictions on digital communication. “As per the request of Collector and District Magistrate, the Home Department extends prohibition of the use and access of social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, X and any other through internet and other medium of data services for another 12 hours till 12:00 midnight of today (11.12.2025) in Malkangiri district,” a notification stated.