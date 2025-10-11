Odisha: The alarming state of lawlessness

In June 2025, four days shy of completing his first year as chief minister, Mohan Charan Majhi made a grand declaration: Odisha would no longer be “just a minerals and metals hub” — it was on the expressway to becoming an “industrial powerhouse”, a showpiece of India’s growth story.

Three months down the line, that “bold new era” has slid into an alarming state of lawlessness. Attacks against women and Muslims have spiked. Majhi, who holds the home portfolio, is feeling the heat.

On 4 October, the last day of Durga Puja, communal violence erupted when the Jhanjirimangala puja committee’s procession passed through Hatipokhari near Dargah Bazar, a Muslim-majority area, blaring DJ music and shouting “Jai Shri Ram”.

The situation quickly spiralled, with both sides attacking each other with stones and glass bottles. Six people, including Cuttack’s deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Rishikesh Khilari Dnyandeo, were injured. A city known for Hindu–Muslim bhaichara (brotherhood) — where Muslim artisans have traditionally crafted idols of the goddess, and joined in 500-year-old puja celebrations with the same gusto as Eid — turned into a tinderbox.

Local Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders seized the opportunity to call for a Cuttack bandh on 6 October to protest what they called an ‘attack on Hindus’. In defiance of the local administration’s appeal to maintain peace and desist from any kind of provocative activity, the VHP went ahead with a motorcycle rally on the evening of 5 October.