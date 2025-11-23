Odisha: Naveen babu’s crumbling fortress

For nearly a quarter century, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) led by Naveen Patnaik dominated Odisha politics crafting an image of unassailable strength. His image as BJD’s infallible poll mascot was delivered a cruel blow in last year’s Assembly elections, followed by the crushing defeat in the recent Nuapada Assembly by-poll.

Despite Patnaik (now 79) campaigning in the heat and dust of the western Odisha Assembly segment — something he has rarely done in the past by-polls — party candidate Snehangini Chhuria, a former minister, finished a poor third.

While BJP candidate Jay Dholakia, son of former BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia whose death necessitated the by-poll, received 1,23,869 votes, Ghasiram Majhi of the Congress polled 40,121 and Chhuria — despite her much-vaunted organisational skills and her supposed popularity among women — could manage just 38,408 votes.

The defeat must sting because Nuapada remained a BJD stronghold even during the 2024 Assembly elections, when the party was voted out of power. The loss underscores the party’s struggle to maintain relevance and cohesion in a rapidly changing political landscape.

In sharp contrast to BJP chief ministers of Odisha and Chhattisgarh — Mohan Charan Majhi and Visnu Deo Sai, respectively — the BJD chief presented a pathetic sight during the campaigning. Unable to walk without the support of his security guards, he had to be propped up on stage at his public meetings. Never much of a public speaker, he spoke even less this time.