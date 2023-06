Odisha Train Accident: Rescue ops complete; 2 trains with 1,200 stranded passengers to arrive at Howarh

The toll in the disastrous railway accident in Odisha has risen to 238 and rescue operations at the site have been completed, a South Eastern Railway official said on Saturday.

"The number of casualties in Friday's railway accident has increased to 261. Another 650 injured passengers are being treated at various hospitals in Odisha," SER spokesperson Aditya Chowdhury said.

An enquiry into the accident will be held by the commissioner of railway safety (CRS), South Eastern Circle, the official said.