Odisha train crash: Passenger on Coromandel Express narrates sequence of events

In one of the tweets, he said: "3 general coaches of Yesvantpur Express are completely damaged and derailed. Almost 13 coaches of Coromandel Express including general, sleeper, AC 3 tier and AC 2 tier are completely damaged.



"Not to exaggerate but I have myself witnessed more than 200-250 deaths. Families crushed away, limbless bodies and a bloodbath on the train tracks. It was a sight that I will never forget. God help the families. My condolences."



At least 238 people have been killed and more than 900 injured in the train crash, according to officials.