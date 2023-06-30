Odisha train tragedy: 29 of 81 bodies identified through DNA testing

Four weeks after the deadly train accident in Odisha's Balasore district, the concerned authority was able to identify 29 of 81 dead bodies preserved in containers in AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

To identify the 81 dead bodies, 88 DNA samples were sent to New Delhi, of which test reports of 29 claimants have arrived, said Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das.

"We have informed the family members of the identified 29 deceased. Five people have already arrived at AIIMS and others will also come soon," she said.

At least 293 people died and over 1,000 were injured after the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, Howrah-bound SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train were involved in a tragic accident near the Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Odisha's Balasore district on June 2 evening.