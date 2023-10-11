Odisha train tragedy: All 28 unclaimed bodies cremated by BMC

The process for the cremation of 28 unclaimed bodies of people who were killed in the triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore district four months ago was completed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday, officials said.

The process of cremation of unidentified bodies of the train accident which began on Tuesday evening was completed at about 8 am on Wednesday, BMC Mayor Sulochana Das said.

Das said women volunteers actively participated in the funeral.

"Women volunteers notwithstanding any stigma came forward and lit funeral pyres of the bodies. They even do not know the religion of the deceased persons or whether the bodies were males or females," the Mayor said.

The bodies had turned ice in the container where they were preserved for above four months, she said, adding that all the bodies were cremated at the Bharatpur crematorium by BMC.