Odisha train tragedy: Local youths line up in hospitals to donate blood

Hundreds of local youths have lined up in hospitals to donate blood for the injured victims of the devastating train tragedy in Odisha's Balasore district.



As news of the accident that occurred on Friday evening spread, the youths lined up throughout the night at the Balasore district headquarters hospitals in Balasore and Bhadrak to donate blood.



As per latest information, over 238 persons have been confirmed dead and more than 900 others injured in the massive train mishap which occurred near the Bahanaga station. As a result of the accident, 17 coaches of the Coromandel Express and SMVT-Howrah Super Fast Express derailed.