Odisha train tragedy toll continues to rise

With the death of another injured person who was being treated in Cuttack, the official toll in the Odisha triple-train tragedy reaches 290.



Prakash Ram, a resident of Bihar, was being treated at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, and died this morning in the surgery ward, the hospital authorities said.



The local police will be in charge of his body for a post mortem, after which it will be handed over to family members.



Of the 200-odd critically injured victims who were admitted to SCB, many are already discharged. However, the condition of a handful continues to be extremely critical. Ram was one of these.