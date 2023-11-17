Of sugar daddies, fathers, uncles and estranged nephews

Sometimes, we do not really appreciate what the police is called upon to do for us.

Last week, in Nagpur, a sugar daddy was gently persuaded to give up his year-long liaison with a 22-year-old hotelier.

The Bharosa cell of the Nagpur police is a family dispute redressal cell, akin to the social service units set up by the Bombay and Delhi police, among others. Last year, it received 2,176 complaints of various marital transgressions of which 1,901 were successively resolved without much ado.

But this 49-year-old man, having an affair with a girl barely two years older than his own 20-year-old daughter, proved quite intransigent. Having met at a pub in Nagpur 18 months ago, their relationship suddenly blossomed, and the man’s family found he was less and less at home and suddenly paying no attention to his wife and children who he had deeply cared for before.

Growing suspicious, his wife confronted him about his frequent late home comings, whereupon the man dropped coming home altogether.

But then they came to know what was keeping him away from home when his daughter uncovered a chat on his mobile phone. They decided to approach police commissioner Amitesh Kumar who handed the case over to the Bharosa cell.