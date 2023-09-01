Ajit Pawar's wings clipped: his files to be vetted by co-deputy CM Fadnavis

After snubs from his uncle Sharad Pawar and other family members, including cousin Supriya Sule and nephew Rohit Pawar, Ajit Pawar had to face a major clipping of his wings from his colleagues in the government too.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday, 31 August, issued instructions to all bureaucrats that any and every file cleared by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar must first be run past his other (and first) deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis before being brought to him for final clearance.

It is a big setback for Ajit Pawar, who has always fancied himself as a super-chief minister even while he was a deputy under the Congress chief ministers. He had had to deal with four — Vilasrao Deshmukh, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan — apart from Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena.

Four of these five chief ministers, including Uddhav Thackeray, never questioned Ajit Pawar’s decisions and blindly countersigned all his files because they all felt obliged in one way or the other to his uncle Sharad Pawar. The only chief minister who resisted the Pawars’ overwhelming control of the bureaucracy was Prithviraj Chavan. He did sign the files—but not before going through each one of them with a fine-toothed comb.