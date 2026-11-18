‘We are not cowards who make excuses’: Omar Abdullah defends his govt's performance under UT setup
Jammu and Kashmir CM says his government has fulfilled several commitments despite the constraints of the Union Territory arrangement
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday defended his government's performance under the Union Territory arrangement, saying it continued to deliver on its commitments despite the limitations imposed by the administrative setup.
Addressing a public meeting in Mendhar in Poonch district, Abdullah said neither he nor his colleagues had used the UT status as an excuse for failing to work.
“You will never have heard any of my colleagues say that we are a Union Territory and therefore cannot work, or that we are not being allowed to work. We have never said this, nor will we ever say it. Of course, working under these circumstances is not easy. But we are not cowards who get frightened by difficult situations or use them as an excuse for our inability to deliver,” he said.
The chief minister, however, criticised the continued UT arrangement and the delay in restoring statehood, alleging that the Centre had repeatedly changed its position despite its commitment to the demand.
He said his government and its representatives were being placed at a disadvantage by the constraints of the UT setup.
“If the chief secretary enjoys the same status, and the chief justice also enjoys the same status, then why should there be a difference in the status accorded to ministers and elected representatives?” he asked.
The National Conference leader alleged that the arrangement was intended to weaken the elected government and undermine the dignity of representatives chosen by the people.
“You do not want to weaken the chief secretary or undermine the chief justice. You want to weaken the people's elected government and humiliate their elected representatives,” he said.
Abdullah said his government had taken several steps to fulfil its commitments despite these limitations. These included passing an Assembly resolution seeking the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and constitutional safeguards.
He said the government had started providing 12 free LPG cylinders annually to poor families, beginning with six cylinders a year. Work had also begun on the scheme providing 200 units of free electricity, while free bus travel for women had already been introduced.
The government had enhanced pensions, including those for widows, and increased marriage assistance for women from poor families, he added.
On employment and reservation, Abdullah said the government had accelerated recruitment processes and taken up the issue of rationalising reservations.
A cabinet-appointed sub-committee had prepared a report and approved its recommendations, but decisions on the matter had repeatedly been returned with queries because Jammu and Kashmir was a Union Territory, he said.
“We respond to those queries, but the matter has once again been referred back to us, and we are again preparing replies,” he said.
The chief minister also said school examinations had been shifted from March to November-December in response to public demand.
Defending the restoration of the Darbar Move, Abdullah said it was an electoral commitment made by the National Conference. The practice, under which the government functions for six months each in Srinagar and Jammu, had been stopped by the lieutenant governor.
He said the National Conference had revived it despite failing to win a single seat in Jammu city or Jammu district and securing only a few seats across the Pir Panjal region.
Abdullah also said the Centre had approved a tunnel on the Mughal Road, which is expected to provide year-round connectivity between Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region and Shopian in south Kashmir.
He said the road had been envisioned by his grandfather, National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, taken forward by his father Farooq Abdullah and completed during Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's tenure. However, the tunnel remained an unfulfilled part of the project.
“Insha Allah, work on the tunnel will begin very soon. In the coming years, you will see the Mughal Road remaining open throughout all 12 months of the year,” he said.