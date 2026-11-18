Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday defended his government's performance under the Union Territory arrangement, saying it continued to deliver on its commitments despite the limitations imposed by the administrative setup.

Addressing a public meeting in Mendhar in Poonch district, Abdullah said neither he nor his colleagues had used the UT status as an excuse for failing to work.

“You will never have heard any of my colleagues say that we are a Union Territory and therefore cannot work, or that we are not being allowed to work. We have never said this, nor will we ever say it. Of course, working under these circumstances is not easy. But we are not cowards who get frightened by difficult situations or use them as an excuse for our inability to deliver,” he said.

The chief minister, however, criticised the continued UT arrangement and the delay in restoring statehood, alleging that the Centre had repeatedly changed its position despite its commitment to the demand.

He said his government and its representatives were being placed at a disadvantage by the constraints of the UT setup.

“If the chief secretary enjoys the same status, and the chief justice also enjoys the same status, then why should there be a difference in the status accorded to ministers and elected representatives?” he asked.

The National Conference leader alleged that the arrangement was intended to weaken the elected government and undermine the dignity of representatives chosen by the people.

“You do not want to weaken the chief secretary or undermine the chief justice. You want to weaken the people's elected government and humiliate their elected representatives,” he said.

Abdullah said his government had taken several steps to fulfil its commitments despite these limitations. These included passing an Assembly resolution seeking the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and constitutional safeguards.

He said the government had started providing 12 free LPG cylinders annually to poor families, beginning with six cylinders a year. Work had also begun on the scheme providing 200 units of free electricity, while free bus travel for women had already been introduced.