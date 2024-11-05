Had Vajpayee been alive, Jammu and Kashmir wouldn’t be a UT: Omar Abdullah
The newly elected chief minister said the late BJP leader was the first and last leader to raise the 'insaniyat, jamhuriyat and Kashmiriyat' slogan
On Tuesday, November 5, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) chief minister Omar Abdullah said that the erstwhile state would not have been downgraded to a union territory had the road map presented by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee been followed.
He recalled during the obituary references in the legislative assembly that the assembly of that time had passed a resolution for granting greater autonomy to Jammu & Kashmir, which New Delhi had rejected during Vajpayee’s prime ministership.
“Vajpayee realised his mistake and then he designated the then law minister to engage in a dialogue with the state government on the subject. But, as providence would have it, he passed away and that was it.”
“What should I say about late Vajpayee? He was a great visionary. Vajpayee was a towering personality, who started the Lahore bus and went to Minar-e-Pakistan. He always tried to build friendly ties with Pakistan. He was the one who continuously stated that friends can be changed, but not neighbours,” Abdullah added.
He said that Vajpayee’s slogan of 'insaniyat (humanity), jamhuriyat (democracy) and Kashmiriyat (Kashmiri identity)’ was full of vision and a reflection of his statesmanship.
“Perhaps he was the first and last leader who raised this slogan,” he said.
Abdullah said Vajpayee opened roads to connect the people of the divided parts of Jammu & Kashmir.
“The motive behind opening of roads was to connect people and the civil society so that a personal relationship is created. But, unfortunately, the path and the road map shown by Vajpayee has been left midway and instead of connecting people, distances are being created."
“If Vajpayee’s road map on Jammu & Kashmir would have been implemented and followed, we would not have been where we are at present,” Abdullah said, as he paid rich tribute to Vajpayee.
The chief minister also paid tribute to the late BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana, stating that he wasn’t aware of his friend's failing health.
“If I am more pained over the death of any member, that is Devender. He was a great friend with whom I have spent the prime time of my life. I never knew about his failing health. If I would have been aware of his health, perhaps I would have tried to end the distances and indignation”, Abdullah said.
