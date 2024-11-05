Had Vajpayee been alive, Jammu and Kashmir wouldn’t be a UT: Omar Abdullah

On Tuesday, November 5, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) chief minister Omar Abdullah said that the erstwhile state would not have been downgraded to a union territory had the road map presented by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee been followed.

He recalled during the obituary references in the legislative assembly that the assembly of that time had passed a resolution for granting greater autonomy to Jammu & Kashmir, which New Delhi had rejected during Vajpayee’s prime ministership.

“Vajpayee realised his mistake and then he designated the then law minister to engage in a dialogue with the state government on the subject. But, as providence would have it, he passed away and that was it.”

“What should I say about late Vajpayee? He was a great visionary. Vajpayee was a towering personality, who started the Lahore bus and went to Minar-e-Pakistan. He always tried to build friendly ties with Pakistan. He was the one who continuously stated that friends can be changed, but not neighbours,” Abdullah added.

He said that Vajpayee’s slogan of 'insaniyat (humanity), jamhuriyat (democracy) and Kashmiriyat (Kashmiri identity)’ was full of vision and a reflection of his statesmanship.

“Perhaps he was the first and last leader who raised this slogan,” he said.