Andhra: 1 dead, over 70 hospitalised after suspected water contamination in Srikakulam

One person has died and more than 70 others have been admitted to hospital following suspected consumption of contaminated drinking water in a residential area of Srikakulam town in Andhra Pradesh, officials said.

The incident occurred in Dammala Veedi colony, where several residents initially reported mild diarrhoea on 22 January. Health authorities subsequently intensified surveillance and sanitation measures in the locality as cases began to rise.

Srikakulam district medical and health officer K. Anitha said one fatality had been reported and over 70 people were currently undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals. She added that water and other samples would be collected for laboratory testing to determine the precise cause of the outbreak, noting that multiple factors could be involved.

Door-to-door health screening is under way in the affected colony, with medical teams providing treatment on the spot for minor symptoms. Patients with more serious conditions are being transferred to medical camps and hospitals for specialised care.