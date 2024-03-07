One ex-judge's rulings brought bad name to Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Without naming any names, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday launched a scathing attack against the former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, saying that certain judgments by the latter gave the state a "bad name" nationally.

"Some people tell me that given certain court judgements passed in West Bengal, not only the people, even tigers will flee from the state. I tell them that there are some people like 'him',” the chief minister said at the end of a rally organised by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon.

Without naming Gangopadhyay, the chief minister also said the “former judge” unnecessarily targeted TMC when he was holding the position.