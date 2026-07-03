Open manhole death, viral clip and a political row: Mumbai BJP chief faces heat

A video recorded inside the Vidhan Bhavan complex has triggered a political controversy in Maharashtra after Mumbai BJP president and MLA Ameet Satam was seen smiling while referring to two recent civic tragedies in the city, including the death of a man who fell into an open sewer during heavy rain.

The clip, shot on 2 July, the same day a 55-year-old man died after allegedly falling into an open manhole in Sakinaka, shows Satam saying, “Yesterday it was a tree, today it is a manhole”, in an apparent reference to two fatal incidents reported in Mumbai in quick succession. Senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil was also seen smiling during the exchange.

The remark came against the backdrop of the death of an 11-year-old boy after a tree fell on a school bus in Chembur and the Sakinaka sewer tragedy involving Aslam Sheikh, who was swept into an uncovered drain during heavy rain. The video has since fuelled criticism from the opposition, which accused the ruling side of treating serious civic failures lightly.

The controversy unfolded even as the manhole death intensified scrutiny of Mumbai’s drainage infrastructure and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s preparedness during the monsoon.