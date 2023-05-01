'Operation Kaveri': India brings back home another batch of 186 people; SpiceJet plans to operate more flights

India on Monday brought back home another batch of 186 people under 'Operation Kaveri' that was launched a week back to evacuate Indians stranded in violence-hit Sudan.

'#OperationKaveri continues to bring Indians back home. Flight carrying 186 passengers touches down in Kochi," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

On Sunday, 229 Indians arrived in Bengaluru while 365 people reached Delhi the day before.

Under the evacuation mission, 754 people arrived in India in two batches on Friday.