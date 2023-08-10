Oppn MPs give notices in RS & LS to discuss Manipur, China aggression
Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore in his notice said, "In recent times, Manipur has been grappling with extreme violence which continues for more than two months
Opposition MPs from the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday moved notices in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the Manipur violence and China issue.
RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha in his notice said, "I would like to move a motion for adjournment of the business of the House Under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha to discuss Union and State Government's failure to restore peace and maintain law and order in the state of Manipur which has led to violation of fundamental rights of the citizens of Manipur and therefore it is demanded that the Prime Minister make a statement on the floor of the House regarding this issue which should be followed by a detailed and comprehensive discussion."
"It is in this context that I place my request before you Under Rule-267 to allow us to discuss the matter mentioned in the subject-line by suspending all other business listed for the day including Zero-hour as well as Question hour," Jha added.
Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari in his notice said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely -- That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a discussion on the border situation with China."
Tewari said, "The border situation with China has been extremely tense since clashes broke out with Chinese forces in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh. Despite multiple rounds of talks between India and China, the border dispute continues to persist. Moreover, there have been reports coming out from Chushul, Eastern Ladakh, that the People Liberation Army (PLA) has pitched four tents in a 'buffer zone', and has demanded a 15-20 km Buffer Zone inside Indian territory.
"Despite the gravity of the situation, it is disheartening to note the absence of the Prime Minister from Parliament to provide a comprehensive explanation of the government's stance and the measures being undertaken to address the crisis. This lack of accountability raises concerns about transparency, governance, and the responsible functioning of democratic institutions," Tagore said.
"Manipur's ongoing issues encompass a wide range of concerns especially ethnic tensions. The absence of the Prime Minister from parliamentary sessions sends a distressing message to the people of Manipur and the nation as a whole. It fosters an environment of uncertainty and mistrust, as citizens are left to speculate about the government's priorities and intentions. An accountable leader would recognize the importance of transparency and open communication during times of crisis. Addressing Parliament would not only provide clarity but also demonstrate a dedication to democratic values," the Congress MP said.
"To maintain public trust, transparency, and the essence of democracy, it is crucial for the Prime Minister to engage with the parliamentary process, communicate effectively, and demonstrate a commitment to addressing the challenges faced by Manipur. Therefore, the House should come forward to keep aside other routine business and to initiate discussion on the present situation in the state of Manipur directing the Prime Minister to come to Parliament for explanation about the steps taken by the Government," Tagore added.
AAP MP Raghav Chadha also filed suspension of business notice in Parliament to discuss the breakdown of law and order in the state of Manipur due to the failure of central and state governments.
Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in relief camps.
No-trust motion was brought by the Congress on behalf of the opposition bloc of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in the Lok Sabha over Manipur. The debate was initiated on Tuesday by Congress Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi. On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi and several other opposition MPs slammed the g9vernment while Union Ministers Smriti Orani and Amit Shah spoke against the no-trust motion.
The no-trust motion will conclude with the Prime Minister’s reply on Thursday.
