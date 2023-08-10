Oppn MPs give notices in RS & LS to discuss Manipur, China aggression

Opposition MPs from the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday moved notices in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the Manipur violence and China issue.

RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha in his notice said, "I would like to move a motion for adjournment of the business of the House Under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha to discuss Union and State Government's failure to restore peace and maintain law and order in the state of Manipur which has led to violation of fundamental rights of the citizens of Manipur and therefore it is demanded that the Prime Minister make a statement on the floor of the House regarding this issue which should be followed by a detailed and comprehensive discussion."

"It is in this context that I place my request before you Under Rule-267 to allow us to discuss the matter mentioned in the subject-line by suspending all other business listed for the day including Zero-hour as well as Question hour," Jha added.