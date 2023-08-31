Oppn parties came together to defeat BJP, last 9 yrs disastrous: I.N.D.I.A allies

“This has to be understood and that is why we are saying that the BJP needs to be removed from power. That is the primary objective of the alliance,” Raja added.

VCK president Thirumavalan said: “First of all we have to defeat the BJP, this is the main motto of the INDIA alliance. All the opposition parties joined together and worked together and then only we can win and defeat BJP. Otherwise BJP will resume power and they will throw away the Constitution in future. So we have to save the Constitution and country, and thus it was inevitable for all the democratic forces and parties to come together in the election.”

He said that all the leaders are discussing the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) and we, VCK party, are also part of this alliance and we will give our suggestions to include in the CMP regarding the marginalised sections, minorities, women, tribals to be protected which is very important for the INDIA alliance.