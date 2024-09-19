Opposition accuses Goa CM of complicity in land conversions and corruption
Media reports said some BJP members had raised concerns with the party’s high command, citing waning public support for the CM
The BJP government in Goa, led by chief minister Pramod Sawant, is under fire over a series of corruption allegations and controversial policies, as local discontent mounts just ahead of Assembly elections in neighbouring Maharashtra.
The Pioneer on Thursday, 19 September 2024 reported that some members of BJP had raised concerns with the party’s high command in Delhi, citing waning public support for the CM and ongoing controversies that could threaten the BJP’s political standing in Goa.
Several ruling party legislators have expressed dissatisfaction over the diminishing turnout for the BJP’s membership drive in the state, the report said with party insiders suggesting that Sawant’s embroilment in multiple scandals has eroded his popularity.
“The late Manohar Parrikar set a benchmark for leadership, especially in a tourism-dependent state like ours, but things have drastically changed under the current leadership,” a BJP legislator currently in Delhi was quoted as saying.
The opposition, particularly Goa Forward Party leader Vijai Sardesai and Amit Palekar, has vociferously criticised Sawant’s administration.
Sardesai accused the CM of lavish expenditures, including spending Rs 40 lakh on laddoos, Rs 4.32 crore on VIP transportation since 2022, and an additional Rs 1.33 crore for five-star hotel stays. Sardesai likened one of the allegations against Sawant to the Delhi liquor scam, which recently led to the arrest of high-profile leaders.
Sardesai also raised concerns about rampant land grabbing in Goa. Despite the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and a commission led by retired Justice V.K. Jadhav, progress on land fraud cases has been slow, with only 22 FIRs registered out of 93 reported cases.
Allegations of a Rs 50,000 crore scam involving Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd’s (ZACL) land have further amplified tensions, with rebel BJP MLAs demanding that Sawant address the issue.
Another source of contention is the controversial Investment Promotion Board (IPB) Bill, which grants the IPB sweeping powers over local panchayats and municipalities.
Opponents argue that the bill undermines local governance and accelerates land-use changes in eco-sensitive zones, jeopardising Goa’s environmental sustainability.
Adding to Sawant’s troubles is the unfolding “Cash for Jobs” scandal, wherein Congress MP Capt. Viriato Fernandes accused a woman from Sawant’s own constituency of accepting bribes in exchange for securing police department jobs.
Further revelations by Sardesai pointed to irregularities in the recruitment of Lower Division Clerks (LDC) at the South Goa Collectorate.
A significant scandal has erupted over the alleged misuse of District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds, meant for public welfare in mining-affected regions. Reports indicate that these funds were diverted to Sai Nursing Home, a private facility linked to Sawant.
The CM’s presence at an event sponsored by Bhutani Infra, a real estate developer embroiled in a controversy over illegal hill-cutting, has sparked fresh outrage.
The project, located in Sancoale, is reportedly being built on private forest land, raising alarms among local activists and residents. Earlier protests led to the halting of construction at the site, but residents accuse the state government of turning a blind eye to environmental violations. The Sawant government has denied any role in granting permissions for the project.
Former environment and forest minister Alina Saldanha has been a leading critic of the denotification of private forest land, accusing Sawant’s administration of prioritising developers over Goa’s environmental heritage.
Sardesai, echoing her concerns, criticised Sawant’s decision to attend the Bhutani Infra event, despite growing protests over the project. “Sawant’s office has become a one-window clearance for the land mafia,“ Sardesai stated.
With the opposition intensifying their attacks and discontent brewing within the BJP’s own ranks, Sawant faces mounting pressure to address these controversies ahead of the state’s political future.
