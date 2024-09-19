Opposition accuses Goa CM of complicity in land conversions and corruption

The BJP government in Goa, led by chief minister Pramod Sawant, is under fire over a series of corruption allegations and controversial policies, as local discontent mounts just ahead of Assembly elections in neighbouring Maharashtra.

The Pioneer on Thursday, 19 September 2024 reported that some members of BJP had raised concerns with the party’s high command in Delhi, citing waning public support for the CM and ongoing controversies that could threaten the BJP’s political standing in Goa.

Several ruling party legislators have expressed dissatisfaction over the diminishing turnout for the BJP’s membership drive in the state, the report said with party insiders suggesting that Sawant’s embroilment in multiple scandals has eroded his popularity.

“The late Manohar Parrikar set a benchmark for leadership, especially in a tourism-dependent state like ours, but things have drastically changed under the current leadership,” a BJP legislator currently in Delhi was quoted as saying.

The opposition, particularly Goa Forward Party leader Vijai Sardesai and Amit Palekar, has vociferously criticised Sawant’s administration.

Sardesai accused the CM of lavish expenditures, including spending Rs 40 lakh on laddoos, Rs 4.32 crore on VIP transportation since 2022, and an additional Rs 1.33 crore for five-star hotel stays. Sardesai likened one of the allegations against Sawant to the Delhi liquor scam, which recently led to the arrest of high-profile leaders.