Opposition parties set to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

The official invitation has been sent out by the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The invitation card for the event states the ceremony will start at noon and requests the invitees to take their seats by 11.30 am.

Soon after the MPs started receiving soft copies of the invitation, they got into a huddle to discuss the issue.

The Opposition parties have raised objections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building and said President Droupadi Murmu should do it instead.



"One question for the government - why are you insulting the President who happens to be a woman from a humble background? Is it because she comes from a humble background? The president is the first citizen of the country and why are you not getting the new building of Parliament, which is called the pillar of democracy, inaugurated by her?



"This is because you want your name to be etched on its stones. You want to insult a woman and a tribal individual because there is no election in the state she comes from," said Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh.

Congress MP Manish Tewari pointed towards Article 79 of the Constitution, which states that, 'There shall be a Parliament for the Union which shall consist of the President and two Houses to be known respectively as the Council of States and the House of the People'.

He underscored that the Prime Minister is only the leader of the Lok Sabha and treasury benches: "Propriety demanded that the President should inaugurate the new Parliament."