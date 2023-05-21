President, not PM, should inaugurate new Parliament Building: Rahul Gandhi

The inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28 coincides with the birth anniversary of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar and several opposition parties have targeted the government over it.



The Congress has called it a "complete insult" to the country's founding fathers.



The new Parliament building can comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber, according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.



In the case of a joint sitting of both Houses, a total of 1,280 members can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber.



The prime minister laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on December 10, 2020.



The present Parliament Building was completed in 1927.