Mumbai: Opposition parties unite for 1 Nov ‘truth rally’ over voter list anomalies

Maharashtra’s Opposition parties — led by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and supported by the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP-SP (Sharadchandra Pawar) — are set to hold a massive rally in Mumbai on 1 November to protest alleged irregularities in the state’s voter lists.

The demonstration, titled ‘Satyacha Morcha’ (Rally for Truth), seeks to highlight what the Opposition claims is the inclusion of nearly 96 lakh fake voters across Maharashtra by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Earlier this week, the MNS released a teaser video for the rally, featuring party chief Raj Thackeray asserting that “no election will be held in Maharashtra until the voters’ list is cleaned”.

The video, which quickly gained traction on social media, set the tone for the upcoming protest by calling upon citizens to remain alert and united in safeguarding electoral integrity.

According to organisers, the rally will begin around 1 p.m. from Fashion Street and conclude by 4 p.m. at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters near CST. Discussions on the final route have also included the stretch between Metro Cinema and Fashion Street.

Senior Opposition leaders, including Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Sanjay Raut, are expected to participate in the march, which is being viewed as a rare show of unity among Maharashtra’s Opposition ranks.