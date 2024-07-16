Our soldiers, their families bearing brunt of BJP's wrong policies: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress on Tuesday, 16 July, hit out at the Centre after four soldiers were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, with Rahul Gandhi asserting that the government should take full responsibility for the repeated security lapses and take strict action against the culprits.

Four army personnel, including an officer, died after being injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district, officials said on Tuesday.

The latest incident comes a week after a terrorist ambush on an Army patrol in the remote Machedi forest belt in Kathua district claimed the lives of five soldiers and injured as many.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he was deeply distressed by the martyrdom of the four brave soldiers, including an officer.

"Our heart goes out to the families of our bravehearts, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of Bharat Mata. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured, and we wish him a speedy and complete recovery," he said.

No words of strong and unequivocal condemnation will suffice for these acts of violence being perpetrated by cowardly terrorists, he said.

"The spate of terror attacks that has gripped Jammu and Kashmir in the past 36 days, needs careful recalibration in our security strategy. The Modi government is acting as if everything is 'business as usual' and nothing has changed. They must know that increasingly the Jammu region is bearing the brunt of these attacks," Kharge said.