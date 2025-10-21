Over 12,000 men got payouts under Maharashtra women’s scheme: Report

The Maharashtra government has uncovered that at least 12,431 men were mistakenly granted benefits under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, a scheme exclusively meant for women. The flagship initiative offers Rs 1,500 per month to women aged 21 to 65 from families with an annual income below Rs 2.5 lakh.

According to data obtained by the Indian Express through the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the women and child development (WCD) department confirmed that these men, along with 77,980 women later deemed ineligible, had been receiving monthly payments for up to 13 months. The combined wrongful disbursal is estimated at Rs 164.52 crore, including Rs 24.24 crore to male recipients and Rs 140.28 crore to ineligible women.

Officials said the irregularities surfaced during an extensive verification drive, which also led to the suspension of payments to 26.34 lakh suspect accounts in June and July this year. A senior state official described the findings as “just the tip of the iceberg”, adding that the figures could rise as the verification continues.

Launched in June 2024, just months before the Assembly elections, the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana has been one of the government’s largest welfare initiatives, covering 2.41 crore women at a cost of nearly Rs 3,700 crore per month. The scheme’s launch was accompanied by a publicity campaign worth Rs 199.81 crore.

The WCD department acknowledged in its RTI response that payments to the men were made between July 2024 and July 2025, before being halted. “Benefits to male beneficiaries were stopped from July 2025. No decision has yet been taken regarding recovery of funds,” the department stated.