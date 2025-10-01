Over 21,000 deaths in train mishaps in 2023, Maharashtra, UP worst hit: NCRB

India recorded 21,803 deaths in 24,678 railway accidents in 2023, according to the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The report highlights a worrying 6.7 per cent increase in railway accidents compared to 2022, when 23,139 such incidents were recorded.

Among the worst-affected states, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of accidents and fatalities. Maharashtra alone accounted for 22.5 per cent of all railway accidents (5,559 cases) and 15.8 per cent of total deaths (3,445), while Uttar Pradesh followed with 13 per cent of accidents (3,212 cases) and 14.4 per cent of fatalities (3,149 deaths).

The data indicates that the majority of railway accidents — 74.9 per cent (18,480 cases) — were caused by either falls from moving trains or collisions with people on the tracks. These types of incidents also accounted for 72.8 per cent of total deaths, claiming the lives of 15,878 people in 2023.

Maharashtra again topped this category, with 29.8 per cent (5,507 cases) of the total incidents involving falls or collisions at tracks, reflecting broader safety concerns in high-density urban and suburban rail networks.