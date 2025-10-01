Over 21,000 deaths in train mishaps in 2023, Maharashtra, UP worst hit: NCRB
Data indicates that majority of accidents were caused by either falls from moving trains or collisions with people on tracks
India recorded 21,803 deaths in 24,678 railway accidents in 2023, according to the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The report highlights a worrying 6.7 per cent increase in railway accidents compared to 2022, when 23,139 such incidents were recorded.
Among the worst-affected states, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of accidents and fatalities. Maharashtra alone accounted for 22.5 per cent of all railway accidents (5,559 cases) and 15.8 per cent of total deaths (3,445), while Uttar Pradesh followed with 13 per cent of accidents (3,212 cases) and 14.4 per cent of fatalities (3,149 deaths).
The data indicates that the majority of railway accidents — 74.9 per cent (18,480 cases) — were caused by either falls from moving trains or collisions with people on the tracks. These types of incidents also accounted for 72.8 per cent of total deaths, claiming the lives of 15,878 people in 2023.
Maharashtra again topped this category, with 29.8 per cent (5,507 cases) of the total incidents involving falls or collisions at tracks, reflecting broader safety concerns in high-density urban and suburban rail networks.
In terms of injuries, 3,014 people were hurt in railway-related incidents in 2023, with 2,115 injuries — nearly 70 per cent — reported in Maharashtra alone, underlining the state's outsized share in the country’s railway accident statistics.
The NCRB report also breaks down causes of railway accidents:
56 cases were due to driver error
43 were attributed to mechanical issues, such as track faults, poor design, or the collapse of bridges and tunnels
Other causes include signalmen's errors, sabotage, and miscellaneous reasons, though detailed breakdowns were not provided.
Time-based analysis showed that railway accidents occurred most frequently during specific hours:
15.3 per cent (3,771 cases) occurred between 6 PM and 9 PM, and
15 per cent (3,693 cases) were recorded between 9 AM and 12 noon, suggesting peak traffic periods pose greater risk.
The report also shed light on accidents at railway crossings, which remain a major concern.
Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of railway crossing accidents, accounting for 41.3 per cent (1,025 out of 2,483 cases), followed by West Bengal with 32.4 per cent (805 cases) and Madhya Pradesh with 15.1 per cent (375 cases).
These three states also reported the most fatalities in crossing-related accidents:
Uttar Pradesh: 44.9 per cent (1,007 deaths)
West Bengal: 25.9 per cent (581 deaths)
Madhya Pradesh: 16.7 per cent (375 deaths)
The findings have raised renewed concerns over rail safety infrastructure, passenger security, and the need for targeted intervention in high-risk regions and time slots.
Experts suggest that enhancing surveillance, improving pedestrian barriers, and investing in track-level infrastructure upgrades could help reduce both accidental and preventable fatalities.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines