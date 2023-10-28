Over 50 detained during pro-Palestine protest at Jantar Mantar

Police on Friday briefly detained over 50 students and civil society members who gathered at Jantar Mantar for a pro-Palestine protest, police said.

Demonstrators had arrived in different batches at Jantar Mantar and were subsequently detained, a senior police officer said.

"Since the protesters did not have permission, they were detained. They were taken to different police stations of Delhi," said a police officer.

The demonstrators raised "Free Palestine" slogans, demanding immediate ceasefire between the two countries which have been locked in conflict since Hamas' attack on Israel on 7 October . Since then thousands have been killed by Israel's retaliatory strikes.