Over 570,000 return to India amid West Asia disruptions

Over 572,000 have returned to India from the West Asia region since late February, as authorities continue to manage travel disruptions caused by ongoing airspace restrictions.

The government said that with Qatar’s airspace partially reopening, between eight and ten non-scheduled commercial flights are expected to operate to India on Tuesday. In the United Arab Emirates, around 85 flights are scheduled across the day, while services from Oman and Saudi Arabia are continuing with limited interruptions.

However, airspace closures remain in place over Kuwait and Bahrain, complicating travel routes. To address the situation, special non-scheduled flights are operating from Dammam in Saudi Arabia to multiple destinations in India.

Officials said alternative transit arrangements have been put in place for Indian nationals stranded in affected areas. Travellers from Iran are being routed through Armenia and Azerbaijan, while those in Israel are being assisted via Egypt and Jordan. Passengers impacted by restrictions in Iraq are being redirected through Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of External Affairs said it is maintaining regular contact with Indian communities across the region, issuing advisories and extending assistance where required.

More than 572,000 passengers have returned to India from the West Asia region since late February, as authorities continue to manage travel disruptions caused by ongoing airspace restrictions.

The government said that with Qatar’s airspace partially reopening, between eight and ten non-scheduled commercial flights are expected to operate to India on Tuesday. In the United Arab Emirates, around 85 flights are scheduled across the day, while services from Oman and Saudi Arabia are continuing with limited interruptions.

However, airspace closures remain in place over Kuwait and Bahrain, complicating travel routes. To address the situation, special non-scheduled flights are operating from Dammam in Saudi Arabia to multiple destinations in India.