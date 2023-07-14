Over 8,000 left Kullu-Manali region: Acting DGP Atwal

Over 8,000 people have left the Kullu-Manali region in the past three days with the reopening of road networks after torrential rains battered Himachal Pradesh this week, officials said on Friday.

Still many people have been stranded in the picturesque Manikaran, including a large number of Israeli, who refused to leave the place without their vehicles.

Acting Director General of Police Satwant Atwal in an appeal asked them to move to their destinations. “Some persons staying in Manikaran, etc., want to drive back with their own vehicles.

This is the reason for delay in their exit,” she tweeted.