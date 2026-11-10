Oxford University returns remains of 39 Naga people after more than a century

The University of Oxford has returned the ancestral remains of 39 members of the Naga community, which had been held at its Pitt Rivers Museum for more than a century, in a historic repatriation initiative.

The remains were formally handed over to the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) and the Naga Tribe Hoho at a ceremony held at the museum on Monday.

A transfer of title document was signed by Pitt Rivers Museum director Professor Laura Van Broekhoven and FNR representative Rev Dr Wati Aier. It was witnessed by Visier Sanyu on behalf of the FNR and Thejao Vihienuo representing the Naga Tribe Hoho.

Following the handover, the ancestral remains were moved from the University of Oxford to begin their journey to Nagaland, according to a statement issued by the FNR on Tuesday.

The remains had been part of the collections of the Pitt Rivers Museum, established in 1884, which houses cultural artefacts collected from different parts of the world.

Addressing the ceremony, University of Oxford vice-chancellor Professor Irene Tracey described the handover as a historic moment in the relationship between the university and the Naga people.

She said the initiative reflected a community-led effort towards reconciliation, healing and peace, the FNR statement said.

Sanyu spoke about the impact of British colonial violence on Naga communities and recounted how colonial forces had burnt his village.