Pakistan: Imran Khan's supporters storm Pak Army headquarters, internet service suspended across country

In Karachi, protesters blocked both sides of the main Shahrah-e-Faisal road which remained closed to traffic as police resorted to heavy tear gas shelling and baton charge in which people from both sides were injured.

"The people are coming onto the streets by themselves as the party leadership had made it clear arresting our chairman would be crossing the red line,” PTI leader Alamgir Aurangzeb said.

Senior PTI leaders including Members of the National Assembly and Members of the Provincial Assembly were present at the protests. Not only the Shahrah-e-Faisal but violent protests and clashes with police have also been reported from at least six to seven different areas of Karachi including Sohrab Goth which connects the city to upcountry and rural areas.

Protesters have blocked the roads and set police barricades on fire. Angry protesters also broke windows and damaged public transport buses and set on fire a water board vehicle in Golimar area.

The significant presence of PTI women supporters was visible at the protests in Karachi and Hyderabad where protesters threw away police barricades and set them on fire.

"We are not living in the 70s or 90s Pakistan. Until our leader is released and dates for general elections are announced we will carry on protesting anywhere at any time as the people have had enough now,” Zehra Mashidi, a protester on Shahrah e Faisal, said.

Police arrested the President of PTI in Sindh and former minister Ali Zaidi and other local leaders and took them to unknown locations.

Murad Saeed, a senior PTI leader, tweeted that people should continue their protests.