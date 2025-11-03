Palghar farmer claims he got Rs 2.30 as compensation for crop damage

A farmer from Maharashtra's Palghar district has once again exposed the hollowness of Maharashtra’s crop-loss compensation system after receiving a laughable Rs 2.30 from the government for the destruction of his paddy crop.

The farmer, Madhukar Baburao Patil, from Shillottar village in Wada taluka, said he had applied for compensation after continuous, unseasonal rains left his 11 acres of paddy fields submerged for days. “The harvest rotted in the fields, and even the straw turned black. There’s now no fodder left for the cattle,” Patil said. “But the government thinks that’s worth Rs 2.30.”

The rains that lashed Maharashtra through September and October caused catastrophic damage to standing crops across the state. According to preliminary assessments by the state agriculture department, more than 68 lakh hectares of farmland — nearly half of Maharashtra’s total cultivated area — suffered some degree of loss.

Officials estimate that the total financial hit to farmers exceeds Rs 10,000 crore, though independent farm unions put the figure closer to Rs 14,000 crore.

Patil’s story mirrors that of dozens of farmers across the state who have received token sums under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) or the state’s disaster-relief fund. In Akola district, several farmers recently reported payments between Rs 3 and Rs 21 for destroyed cotton and soybean crops, prompting them to publicly return their cheques in protest.

The problem, say activists, lies in the way compensation is calculated. Loss estimates are often based on incomplete field surveys, delayed satellite assessments, or outdated revenue records that underreport the actual area under cultivation. By the time the paperwork clears, the amount credited to farmers’ accounts is so small that it borders on parody.