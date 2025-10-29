Farmers to 'obey court, go to jail', says Kadu after HC order to clear highway

Hours after the Bombay High Court directed protesting farmers to vacate a national highway near Nagpur, Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP) chief Bachchu Kadu on Wednesday said the agitating farmers would comply with the order but would also court arrest in protest against the state government’s “failure” to deliver a comprehensive farm loan waiver.

“They will go to the police and court arrest,” Kadu said in the evening, as the 6.00 pm deadline set by the Nagpur bench of the high court expired. “We will not defy the order, but the administration should make arrangements for us in jail.”

Kadu, a former Maharashtra minister known for his fiery style of protest politics, led a massive tractor march on the Nagpur–Wardha road (NH 44), which brought traffic to a standstill for nearly 20 km on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The demonstration, part of what he called the Maha Elgar Morcha, was aimed at forcing the government to announce an unconditional farm loan waiver and increased compensation for farmers hit by unseasonal rain.

Farmer leader and former MP Raju Shetti, who heads the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, joined the protest, along with leaders such as Wamanrao Chatap and Madhav Jankar.