Panic buying sparks clashes at Maharashtra petrol pump, Congress demands clarity

Panic buying triggered chaos and violent clashes at a petrol pump in Maharashtra’s Washim district after hundreds of people rushed to purchase diesel and petrol amid fears of fuel shortages, even as the Indian National Congress targeted the Centre over rising fuel prices and inflation linked to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

According to Jitendra Chopra, an Indian Oil Corporation dealer in Washim, a fuel tanker carrying 15,000 litres of diesel and 5,000 litres of petrol reached his outlet on Saturday afternoon, following which nearly 400 to 500 people gathered at the pump with vehicles and fuel cans.

Chopra said around 100 vehicles lined up for diesel while the tanker was still being unloaded.

However, fuel sales could not begin immediately as the petrol pump’s automated system does not permit sales during unloading operations.

Clash breaks out during unloading

The situation worsened when people allegedly prevented the tanker from moving towards the petrol unloading area inside the premises.

Chopra said the crowd relented only after repeated appeals, but tensions soon escalated into clashes among people waiting in queues.

“People first started hitting each other with their hands before attacking one another with fuel cans. Some even brought wooden sticks from outside,” he said.

Police personnel later reached the spot and brought the situation under control with the help of petrol pump staff.

After normalcy returned, the petrol pump resumed sales but restricted fuel distribution to 10-15 litres per vehicle to ensure wider availability.

Fuel stocks were exhausted by around 10 pm, Chopra said, warning that dealers may reconsider fuel sales if panic situations continue without adequate police protection.