Par panel suggests steps to encourage women to join CAPFs, reservation for transgenders

"The Committee advocates that all necessary steps should be taken by MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) to encourage women to join forces to the maximum possible extent. A major constraint that prevents women from joining forces is the difficult terrains and conditions in which they might have to work," it said in its 131st report on the "Review of Functioning of Recruitment Organisations of Government of India".



So, a policy for women officers to be given soft postings and not subjecting them to extremely strenuous and difficult working conditions may be explored, unless required in extreme circumstances like war or armed rebellion, and that too when there is an absolute shortage of males who can be deployed by the forces, the report added.



"The Committee also recommends that some sort of reservation may also be given to transgenders. Steps may be taken to recruit transgenders as well so that they can be integrated well with mainstream society in near future," it said.