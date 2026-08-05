Parading of murder accused on vehicle bonnet 'barbaric' act, says MSHRC

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident in which three murder accused were tied to the bonnet of a police vehicle and paraded through parts of Pune, describing it as a "barbaric" act that appeared to violate constitutional safeguards.

In an order passed on 3 August, a full bench headed by commission chairperson Justice A.M, Badar issued notices to the Maharashtra chief secretary, director-general of police, Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (Zone III) Milind Mohite and Bharti Vidyapeeth police station senior inspector Mansingh Patil.

The commission said videos circulating on social media prima facie showed three accused in a murder case being tied to the bonnet of a police vehicle and paraded on public roads after their arrest.

The incident stems from the murder of 17-year-old Ganesh Ravindra Malwe in Pune's Katraj area on 21 July. According to police, Malwe was attacked by a group of seven minors with sharp weapons while returning after collecting his repaired mobile phone. Investigators said the attack, in which the teenager sustained around 70 injuries, was allegedly triggered by a months-old dispute involving the victim and the sister of one of the accused.