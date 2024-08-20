Paris Paralympics: Shooter Avani Lekhara sets her sights on another gold

If shooting had a Manu Bhaker to thank for the two defining moments of India’s campaign at the Paris Olympics, the sport again offers the cherubic Avani Lekhara at the Paralympics, with her chance to shine again in a week's time.

A 19-year-old Lekhara made history at the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago, when the Jaipur girl became the first female athlete to win a gold medal for India at the Paralympics, in the SH1 women’s 10m air rifle. She followed it up with a bronze in the SH1 women’s 50m three-position rifle event a few days later.

With a total of 249.6 points, Lekhara broke the Paralympics record for the 10m air rifle and equalled the world record to get that gold. The bronze three days later made her the only Indian female athlete to finish with multiple medals at a single Games.

An upbeat India is bow fielding an all-time high 84-member contingent and hopes to better its 19-medal mark from Tokyo, with a lot of hopes pinned on Lekhara again.