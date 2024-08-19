Paralympics: Meet Manasi Joshi, the iconic Para shuttler ready to take Paris bow

‘’Thanks to many years of consistent performances and so much support from people around me. Couldn’t have made it till here alone,’’ Manasi, who enjoys a sizeable social media following, posted on X earlier this year after qualifying for the Games. The SL3 category, where she will be participating, is defined as follows: athletes competing standing with a lower limb impairment and balance problems walking or running.

On the eve of Independence Day, public sector giants Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) had hosted a send-off ceremony for their employees Manasi and Manoj Sarkar, a gold medallist in Tokyo, as they embark on their journey. Saina Nehwal, the badminton diva and a bronze medallist in London 2012, was a guest of honour and wished them well for the campaign at the Porte La Chapelle Arena – where the badminton event of Olympics took place earlier this month.

The Rajkot-born Manasi made her first career breakthrough as a para shuttler at a national tournament where she defeated Parul Parmar of Maharashtra. In 2015, she made her international debut in Para-Badminton World Championship in Spain, where she won a silver medal for mixed doubles in SL3.

More laurels followed as she won bronze in the women’s doubles category for the SL3 section at the 2016 Para-Badminton Asian Championships. She also won silver in the women’s singles SL3 event, defeating Katarzyna Zieibik at the 2016 Irish Para-Badminton International with another bronze medal in the women’s doubles event SL3 in the same tournament.