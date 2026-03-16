Parliament must discuss the war on Iran

Since Parliament reconvened on March 9, Opposition legislators have asked for a discussion on the US-Israeli war on Iran. As expected, the Modi administration refused, on the grounds that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had briefed both houses.

Mr. Jaishankar’s statement, however, did not answer the questions that have been raised over the past ten days; indeed, it raises a series of fresh questions that range from India’s foreign policy to its energy policy to its security policy, especially the safety of its citizens.

Mr. Jaishankar asserted that the Modi administration acted, as always, in the national interest. The question is, what was the Prime Minister’s analysis of the national interest? Since Mr. Jaishankar did not share it, we can only speculate, but there are sufficient dots to arrive at a broad conclusion.

First, by Mr. Jaishankar’s own admission, Mr. Modi chose to visit Israel despite knowing the war was imminent; the External Affairs Ministry warned Indian citizens to exit West Asia on February 23, Mr. Modi visited Israel three days later. Did he not realize that his visit would be seen as endorsement of what is widely recognized as a war of aggression?

This question is compounded by the joint statement issued after Mr. Modi’s visit, which made absolutely no reference to the then ongoing negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, mediated by Oman in a last-ditch attempt to avert war.

According to Foreign Secretary Misri’s press briefing, the Iran issue did come up in Mr. Modi’s talks with Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Modi offered any help that India could give for a peaceful resolution. But Mr. Modi did not make a public statement of support for the negotiations, which would have been apposite. Without it, his belated call for dialogue, made after the war had started, rings hollow.

Perhaps Mr. Modi thought the war would be over in days, as President Trump initially asserted. Instead, it is continuing; indeed, it is intensifying and widening.

The longer it lasts, the greater will be the threat to Indian migrant workers in West Asia, who number close to 10 million. Indian students in Iran have already sent SOS messages seeking evacuation, as have Indian citizens in Israel. What is being done to help them, and what are our plans for evacuation or safe stay of migrant workers? Surely this information should be shared. Similarly, given our acute problems of energy security, surely details of what stocks we have and plans to replenish them should be shared.