Parliament passes Bill to allow 100 pc FDI in insurance sector

Parliament on Wednesday cleared legislation to raise foreign direct investment (FDI) in the insurance sector to 100 per cent from the current 74 per cent, with the government projecting it as a reform that will deepen insurance penetration and lower premiums, even as Opposition parties accused it of favouring foreign players and undermining public insurers.

The Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025 was passed by the Rajya Sabha through a voice vote, a day after it was cleared by the Lok Sabha. The Upper House also rejected multiple amendments moved by Opposition members, including demands that the Bill be referred to a parliamentary panel for further scrutiny.

Replying to the debate, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the increase in the FDI cap would allow foreign insurers to bring in more capital and encourage new entrants into the sector. She argued that the gradual opening of the insurance sector over the years had already yielded results and that there was “scope for more”.

Sitharaman said raising the FDI limit to 100 per cent would pave the way for more foreign companies to enter India, noting that many insurers had been unable to expand earlier due to difficulties in finding joint venture partners. With more players, she said, competition would intensify and premiums should fall.

Addressing concerns about employment, the finance minister rejected the Opposition’s claims that the move would hurt jobs. “On the contrary, there will be more employment opportunities,” she said, citing data that showed jobs in the sector had nearly tripled since the FDI cap was raised from 26 per cent to 74 per cent. She also refuted allegations that the government was rushing the Bill through Parliament, saying consultations had been held for nearly two years.

The legislation amends the Insurance Act, 1938, the Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956, and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 1999. It also allows the merger of a non-insurance company with an insurance firm and provides for the creation of a Policyholders’ Education and Protection Fund aimed at safeguarding policyholders’ interests.