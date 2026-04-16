Partial relief for Bengal’s deleted voters as SC allows conditional roll revision

The Supreme Court has ruled that individuals whose names are restored to the electoral rolls by appellate tribunals at least two days before polling will be eligible to vote in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, providing limited relief to those excluded during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists.

Invoking its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to implement favourable appellate orders by issuing supplementary electoral rolls ahead of polling dates.

With polling scheduled in two phases on 23 April and 29 April, the court held that individuals declared eligible by appellate tribunals must be allowed to exercise their franchise in the ongoing election process.

“We, therefore, invoke our powers under Article 142 of the Constitution of India and direct the ECI that, wherever the appellate tribunals are able to decide the appeals by 21.04.2026 or 27.04.2026, as the case may be, such appellate orders shall be given effect to by issuing a supplementary revised electoral roll, and all necessary consequences with respect to the right to vote shall follow,” the bench ordered.

The order, issued on Thursday after the previous hearing on 13 April, represents a calibrated shift from the court’s earlier position that those with pending appeals could not be allowed to vote, as doing so could compromise the integrity of the electoral process.

Under the directions, appellate tribunals must dispose of appeals by 21 April for the first phase of polling on 23 April, and by 27 April for the second phase on 29 April. Individuals whose appeals are allowed within this window will have their names restored through supplementary rolls, enabling them to cast their vote despite the formal freeze of electoral lists.

The development is significant because electoral rolls for the two phases had already been frozen on 6 April and 9 April respectively, leaving many claimants without recourse in time for inclusion. The court’s intervention creates a limited opportunity for eligible voters to regain their franchise even after the revision process had technically closed.